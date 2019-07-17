|
Carson Bernard Bender Jr.
Barnesville, OH - Carson Bernard Bender Jr. beloved husband of the late Shirley Mae (nee Daniels) Bender, devoted father of Jenny Ann Brooks (Robert), Elizabeth "Betsy" Betagole (John) and Carson Paul Bender (Sally), loving grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 2, dear brother of the late Janet McKeever. July 8, 2019. Age 90 years. A Private Service will be held. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Assocation or . Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 17, 2019