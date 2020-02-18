Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Casey Wiggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Casey Wiggins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Casey Wiggins Obituary
Casey M. Wiggins. Passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 29 years. Casey is survived by his parents, Kathy Mullen and Robert Wiggins; brothers, Kyle Wiggins and Matthew Rodriguez; grandparents, Carol Mullen and the late David Mullen and Robert Wiggins and the late Donna Wiggins; aunts and uncles, Debbie (Greg) Small, Mary Ann (Marvin) Schultz, Mike (Yvonne) Mullen, Ron (Rosemary) Mullen, Brad (Lori) Mullen, David (Nancy) Mullen, Julie (Doug) Bruns, Tracey Wiggins, Marcie (Craig) Marsh and Cindy (Tom) Cooperstein. Also survived by many other Cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, February 22nd from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 at, St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to Mary Rose Mission, 272 Main St. Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be made at

www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Casey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers