|
|
Casey M. Wiggins. Passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 29 years. Casey is survived by his parents, Kathy Mullen and Robert Wiggins; brothers, Kyle Wiggins and Matthew Rodriguez; grandparents, Carol Mullen and the late David Mullen and Robert Wiggins and the late Donna Wiggins; aunts and uncles, Debbie (Greg) Small, Mary Ann (Marvin) Schultz, Mike (Yvonne) Mullen, Ron (Rosemary) Mullen, Brad (Lori) Mullen, David (Nancy) Mullen, Julie (Doug) Bruns, Tracey Wiggins, Marcie (Craig) Marsh and Cindy (Tom) Cooperstein. Also survived by many other Cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, February 22nd from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 at, St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to Mary Rose Mission, 272 Main St. Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be made at
www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020