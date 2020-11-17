Catherine A. Luken
Edgewood - Catherine A. Luken (Hoefker) of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her daughter's home in Edgewood, Kentucky, one month short of her 103rd birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard W. Luken, her parents Harry and Alma Hoefker, her brother, John Hoefker and her sister, Ann Kulenberg. Catherine is survived by her children, Carol Reed Walker (Tom) of Edgewood, Janet Luken Jenkins (Bob) of Independence, Donald Luken of Villa Hills, Sandra Luken Stanton of Edgewood, Thomas (Linda) Luken of Erlanger and 7 Grandchildren; Ann (Bill) Macke of Villa Hills, Susan (Mike) Butsch of Mason, Ohio, Pam (Randy) Miller of Florence, Kentucky, Kate (Jonathan) McGee of Nashville, Tennessee, Abigail Luken of Villa Hills, Matthew Luken of Independence and Joseph Luken of Covington and 13 great-grandchildren, Amanda, Jamie, Greg and Chris Macke; Alicia, Brittany, Carl Butsch; Bobby, Scott, Meagan and Jonathan Miller, Dede and Ignatius McGee. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Church, Crescent Springs, KY with entombment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Per Covid restrictions, masks are required. If you are unable to attend the service, the service will be live streamed and can be accessed by the link below: https://youtu.be/olGkcuY4Ocg
Memorial are suggested to the Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Foundation, PO Box 6723, Florence, KY 41042, St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017 or the Sisters of Notre Dame, 1601 Dixie Highway, Park Hills, KY 41011. A special Thank you to Pamela Miller for your loving care of your grandma. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com