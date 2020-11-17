1/1
Catherine A. Luken
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine A. Luken

Edgewood - Catherine A. Luken (Hoefker) of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her daughter's home in Edgewood, Kentucky, one month short of her 103rd birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard W. Luken, her parents Harry and Alma Hoefker, her brother, John Hoefker and her sister, Ann Kulenberg. Catherine is survived by her children, Carol Reed Walker (Tom) of Edgewood, Janet Luken Jenkins (Bob) of Independence, Donald Luken of Villa Hills, Sandra Luken Stanton of Edgewood, Thomas (Linda) Luken of Erlanger and 7 Grandchildren; Ann (Bill) Macke of Villa Hills, Susan (Mike) Butsch of Mason, Ohio, Pam (Randy) Miller of Florence, Kentucky, Kate (Jonathan) McGee of Nashville, Tennessee, Abigail Luken of Villa Hills, Matthew Luken of Independence and Joseph Luken of Covington and 13 great-grandchildren, Amanda, Jamie, Greg and Chris Macke; Alicia, Brittany, Carl Butsch; Bobby, Scott, Meagan and Jonathan Miller, Dede and Ignatius McGee. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Church, Crescent Springs, KY with entombment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Per Covid restrictions, masks are required. If you are unable to attend the service, the service will be live streamed and can be accessed by the link below: https://youtu.be/olGkcuY4Ocg Memorial are suggested to the Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Foundation, PO Box 6723, Florence, KY 41042, St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017 or the Sisters of Notre Dame, 1601 Dixie Highway, Park Hills, KY 41011. A special Thank you to Pamela Miller for your loving care of your grandma. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved