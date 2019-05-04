Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Joseph Church
Camp Springs, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Camp Springs, KY
View Map
Camp Springs - Catherine Agnes (nee Crail) Rust, age 84, of Camp Springs, KY, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas. She was born to parents Charles and Catherine (Leurck) Crail on January 21, 1935 in Dayton, KY. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Camp Springs, KY, NKY Saddle Club, Campbell County Seniors, and the Red Hat Society. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Rust. She is survived by: her children, Laura (Philip) Sauerbeck, Charles (Rebecca) Rust, Jennifer (Thomas) Overstreet, James Rust, Jane (Louis) Yockey, Paul (Sheila) Rust, Catherine Rust, Edwin Rust, and Christopher (Stacey) Rust; sister, Dorothy Grothaus; sister-in-law, Jane Rust; 31 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren; also survived by a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, May 6th from 9:00 am - 10:45 am with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Church, Camp Springs, KY. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Camp Springs, KY. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Joseph Church, 6833 Four Mile Rd, Camp Springs, KY 41059. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 4, 2019
