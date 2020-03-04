Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Ave
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Catherine Back Obituary
Catherine Back

Cincinnati - Back, Catherine (nee Metz), devoted wife of the late Robert Back, loving mother of Judy (Gary) Bufler, the late Tim (Sheila, living) Back, cherished grandmother of Dawn (Shawn) Fulford, Chris (Amy) Bufler, Rob Back, great grandmother of Braxton, Cadence, Aubrey Bufler and Vivienne, Lydia Fulford, dear sister of Dolores Bosse, Thomas Metz, Eunice Miller, Bill Metz, the late Rosyln Volk, Lucille Hilbert, Rosemary Moester, Harry, James, Paul and Anthony Metz. Passed away March 3, 2020 at the age of 96. Visitation Monday March 9 at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr. Suite 220 Mason, Ohio 45040, Cheering for Charity, P.O. Box 53759 Cincinnati, Ohio 45253 or Spiritual Remembrances. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
