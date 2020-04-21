|
Catherine "Peggy" Beerman
Groesbeck, OH - Peggy Beerman, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, at the age of 97 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mel. She is survived by her children Ron (Cheri), Bonnie, Cindy, Rick, and Steve (Bev), 6 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund at www.gcfdn.org . Online condolences can be shared at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020