|
|
Catherine Caudill
Crestview Hills - Catherine F. Caudill. Passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Catherine is survived by her children, Tammie (Gerry) Champion and Jamie (Kerin) Caudill; grandchildren, Liam and Luke Champion and Mallory and Cameron Caudill. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, October 17th from 4:00 pm until time of memorial service at 6:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home. 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to St. Elizabeth Hospice or the Kenton County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 14, 2019