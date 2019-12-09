|
Catherine E. Rogers (nee Farris)
Cincinnati - Preceded in death by her loving husband Pat L., mother Bernadine E., brother and sister in law David E. and Imelda M. Huiet (Madigan) and great nephew Kyle A. Huiet, died on December 4, 2019 at 97 years surrounded by family. She was a wonderful and loving person to her nieces Carol Huiet and Linda (Robert) Williams & nephew Paul (Monica) Huiet, her great niece & nephew Paige and Jeremy Huiet and many cousins. She retired from Palm Beach Co. in 1984 but kept in touch with many of her co-workers up until the day she passed. She never knew a stranger and while at Bridgetown Nursing she made several new friends, participated in their many activities and was even crowned Queen of the Ball. Visitation 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM Thursday December 12, 2019, followed by a 1:30 PM Blessing Service all at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. Memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019