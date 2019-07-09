Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
Catherine "Patty" Goodwin

Catherine "Patty" Goodwin Obituary
Catherine "Patty" Goodwin

Mt. Washington - Catherine "Patty" Goodwin, daughter of the late John D. and Elva Goodwin, dear sister of Lawrence (the late Andrea) Goodwin, the late Arthur (the late Ruth) Goodwin, and Martha (Bob) Spiller, also survived by several nieces and nephews. July 5, 2019. Age 90 years. Residence Mt. Washington. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Thur. July 11, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to the Guardian Angels School Tuition Assistance Program. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 9, 2019
