Catherine "Kay" Gray



Batavia - Catherine (Kay) Lilly Gray of Batavia, Ohio, age 95, passed away on September 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late E.J. (Dusty) Gray. She is survived by her loving daughter Bonnie Frey (David) of Batavia, OH, grandchildren Kate York (Shane) and Eric Frey (Jamie), and great-grandchildren Samira, Kingston, and Aiden. She was active in the Dayton Woman's Club, Dayton Opera Guild, and Goodwill Industries. She worked for over 20 years with H&R Block as a tax preparer and supervisor, in addition to having her own miniature retail business. She sang in the Westminster Presbyterian Church choir. She enjoyed the opera, gourmet cooking, miniatures, playing bridge, watching sports, and spending time with her family. She was a strong, determined, and independent woman. She will be missed by family and friends. Funeral Service at All Saints Lutheran Church, Mt. Carmel, on September 22 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation on September 22 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Memorial donations to All Saints Lutheran Church, 445 Craig Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45244.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store