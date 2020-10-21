1/1
Catherine "Cathy" Hausknecht
1929 - 2020
Catherine "Cathy" Hausknecht

The sun rose on October 23, 1929 and faded at sunset on October 5, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully at home with her daughter Amy at her side.

Cathy cherished her life. She and Otto travelled the world with family and friends. They ultimately settled in Cincinnati where Cathy became involved in many community organizations.

Deeply devoted to Otto, her husband of 66 years, Cathy also adored her four children. She is survived by Peter, Susan, and Amy, daughter-in-law GG and son-in-law Tom. Cathy will be joining her husband and her son Mark in heaven. She is also survived by her treasured grandchildren Matthew, Paul, Catherine, Johnathan 'JB', Allwyn and Tess.

Cathy's wish is that we all be kind to one another and celebrate life. It is a gift.

Donations (in lieu of flowers) may be sent to her favorite charity, Best Friends Animal Rescue or the charity of your choice.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
