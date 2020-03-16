Services
Catherine Holiday Obituary
Catherine M. Holiday. Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Catherine is survived by her loving husband, William P. "Doc" Holiday; children, Amy (David) Leonard, Fr. William (Tammy) Holiday and Adam Holiday; grandchildren, Mitchel, Zachary, Justin, Elisabeth, Lucas and Adrienne; brothers, Earl, Michael and Peter Northcutt. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
