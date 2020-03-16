|
Catherine M. Holiday. Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Catherine is survived by her loving husband, William P. "Doc" Holiday; children, Amy (David) Leonard, Fr. William (Tammy) Holiday and Adam Holiday; grandchildren, Mitchel, Zachary, Justin, Elisabeth, Lucas and Adrienne; brothers, Earl, Michael and Peter Northcutt. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020