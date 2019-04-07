Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Cheviot, OH

Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Cheviot, OH

Catherine Huebner Obituary
Catherine Huebner

Cheviot - Catherine Maria Huebner, beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Philomena Huebner, sister of the late Robert, Joseph Jr., Richard, John and William Huebner, Beatrice Hoesl, Marian Mettman, and Margaret Pohlman, aunt of many nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. Retired from the Fernald Uranium Processing Plant HR Department. Died, Friday, March 29, 2019 age 92. Visitation is Monday, April 15, in St Martin of Tours Church, Cheviot, from 9:00 AM until the funeral mass at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow in St Aloysius Gonzaga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St Martin of Tours Church, or the , 644 Linn Street, Cincinnati (45203) or Special Olympics of Hamilton County, 4790 Red Bank Expwy #206, Cincinnati (45227). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
