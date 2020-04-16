Resources
Mt. Saint Joseph - Sister Catherine Kirby, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of the late Robert Kirby, Joyce Rosenzweig and Jo Ann Ferris, survived by nieces, nephews and the Sisters of Charity Community. Departed Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Services are private, a Memorial Mass will follow at a later date. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
