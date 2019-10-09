Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Gebing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine L. "Lorry" Gebing

Add a Memory
Catherine L. "Lorry" Gebing Obituary
Catherine L. "Lorry" Gebing

Colerain Twp. - Catherine L. "Lorry" Gebing (nee Fry), beloved wife of the late Eugene F. Gebing. Devoted mother of Linda (late Greg) Snyder, Caryl (Edwin Jr.) Cordie, Mary T. "Terri" (Bill) Finley, Lori (Jeff) Gray and Gene (Gina) Gebing Jr. Loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister. Lorry passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation will be held at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. on Monday (Oct 14) from 10am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now