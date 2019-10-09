|
|
Catherine L. "Lorry" Gebing
Colerain Twp. - Catherine L. "Lorry" Gebing (nee Fry), beloved wife of the late Eugene F. Gebing. Devoted mother of Linda (late Greg) Snyder, Caryl (Edwin Jr.) Cordie, Mary T. "Terri" (Bill) Finley, Lori (Jeff) Gray and Gene (Gina) Gebing Jr. Loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister. Lorry passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation will be held at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. on Monday (Oct 14) from 10am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019