|
|
Catherine L. "Katie" Vulhop
Highland Heights - Catherine L. "Katie" Vulhop (nee. Eilers), 85, of Highland Heights, passed away on Friday, January 3rd at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. She was a secretary at the Internal Revenue Service, City Treasurer of Woodlawn Ky, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for Woodlawn Fire Department and a member of the Altar Society at St. Francis de Sales & Holy Spirit in Newport, KK. Katie was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Joseph Vulhop and brother, Frank Eilers. She is survived by her son, Joseph (Sue) Vulhop; daughters, Cathy (Rick) Blank, Patti (Ken) Lipp & Rose Vulhop; brothers, Earl, John & Richard Eilers; sisters, Joan Edgington, Pat Lauer, Mary Beckerich & Nancy Woods and 5 grandchildren: Ben & Jacob Vulhop, Rachel & Matthew Blank and Jared Lipp. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 7th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 8th at Holy Spirit Parish, Newport with the Entombment to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave., Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020