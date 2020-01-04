Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Vulhop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine L. "Katie" Vulhop

Add a Memory
Catherine L. "Katie" Vulhop Obituary
Catherine L. "Katie" Vulhop

Highland Heights - Catherine L. "Katie" Vulhop (nee. Eilers), 85, of Highland Heights, passed away on Friday, January 3rd at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. She was a secretary at the Internal Revenue Service, City Treasurer of Woodlawn Ky, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for Woodlawn Fire Department and a member of the Altar Society at St. Francis de Sales & Holy Spirit in Newport, KK. Katie was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Joseph Vulhop and brother, Frank Eilers. She is survived by her son, Joseph (Sue) Vulhop; daughters, Cathy (Rick) Blank, Patti (Ken) Lipp & Rose Vulhop; brothers, Earl, John & Richard Eilers; sisters, Joan Edgington, Pat Lauer, Mary Beckerich & Nancy Woods and 5 grandchildren: Ben & Jacob Vulhop, Rachel & Matthew Blank and Jared Lipp. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 7th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 8th at Holy Spirit Parish, Newport with the Entombment to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave., Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -