Services
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
4366 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Green Township - WERNICKE, Catherine L. 'Kay' (Nee Catanzaro) Beloved wife of Ronald C. Wernicke for 63 years. Loving mother of Lori (Tim) Heithaus, Ronda (Rob) Birri, Gina (Brian) Switzer, Joanie (Kevin) De Noma and Ron (Keiko) Wernicke Jr. Devoted grandmother of Kristen (Matt), Michael (Heather), Nicole (Chip), Billy (April), Tony, Maria, Erica, Brian II, Ryan, Ben, Shawn, Katie and great grandmother of Gavin and Grant. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 81 years of age. Visitation on TUESDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on WEDNESDAY at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4390 Bridgetown Rd., at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Jeffery G. Hoeh Memorial Fund, 5809 Gold Dust Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45247 or to the Ollie and Nancy Schmitt Foundation, C/O Melissa Schmitt, 3335 Emerald Lake, Unit 3A, Cincinnati, OH 45211. www.bjmeyer.com
