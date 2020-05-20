Catherine Lane Fast Drerup



Catherine Lane Fast Drerup passed away peacefully at the age of 63 on May 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 26 years Vincent M. Drerup and their daughter Elizabeth L. Drerup. Cathy was born Dec 19, 1956 in Cincinnati Ohio and was the youngest child of Robert and Carol Fast who proceeded her in death. She is also survived by her brother Eric Fast (Patti) and sister Anne Olson (Rich).



Most of Cathy's life was spent in Cincinnati. She graduated from Wyoming High School. She then attended Miami University of Ohio where she received her B.A. and continued her education at the University of Connecticut earning a M.S.



Cathy followed her mother into real estate working over 20 years with West Shell and Remax Preferred Group earning numerous awards.



Cathy enjoyed being a member of Knox Presbyterian Church where singing in the choir was an important part of her life.



Cathy will be remembered for humor and wit and her devotion to friends and family.



She loved spending the summers in Michigan with all the family and cousins.



Michigan was always about family and seizing the moment.



She enjoyed taking trips and visiting friends. She leaves many cousins, nieces, relatives and friends.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Knox Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration ( https://www.theaftd.org )



With the quarantine and restriction for travel we will delay any services at this time.









