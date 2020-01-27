|
Catherine "Kay" Leming
Englewood - Leming, Catherine "Kay", age 92 of Englewood, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was our beautiful mother, grandmother and friend. She was born Sept. 19, 1927 in Chicago to the late Irene and John Potter. Preceded in death by husband William Leming. Survived by daughter Karen, sons Brad (Patty) Leming, and Craig (Lisa) Leming; 5 grandchildren Scott Ewald, Alexandra "Alex" Leming, Abigail "Abby" Leming, Bret and Peter Leming and great granddaughter Alana Ewald; bonus daughter Jeen "Bunch" Snell and many others that were friends that became extended family. Kay was a 60 year member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, where she served on numerous committees. She retired from the Dayton Public Schools and enjoyed volunteering at the Corner Cupboard in Dayton. Kay was a member of Xi Alpha Mu Sorority for over 60 years. Our mother, who loved to laugh, brought joy and happiness to everyone she met, and she was dearly loved. She will forever be remembered for the light that shined within her. The family would like to thank the staff at Miami Valley Hospital ICU for the extraordinary care and support to our family. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29th at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church 220 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ohio . Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020