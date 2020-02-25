|
|
Catherine Loraine Dunseth
Catherine Loraine Dunseth, 92, Cincinnati, OH, Thursday, February 20, 2020. Loving wife of the late Robert William Dunseth. Beloved mother of Robert L. (Linda) Dunseth, Kathy (Dave) Rizzo, Lisa (David) Hooper, Karen Mirus, Lori (Steve) Studt, Linda (Bill) Hausfeld, and Kim (John) Georgeton. Loving grandmother of fifteen and great-grandmother of nine. Visitation Thursday, Feb. 27, 4-6 p.m. Gilligan Funeral Homes, 3671 Warsaw Ave. Mass Friday, Feb. 28, 10:30 a.m. Old St. Mary's Church, 123 E. 13th St. Donations to Old St. Mary's Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020