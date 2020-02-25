Services
Gilligan-Siefke-Grueter Funeral Home
3671 Warsaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 921-0302
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gilligan-Siefke-Grueter Funeral Home
3671 Warsaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Old St. Mary's Church
123 E. 13th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Dunseth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Loraine Dunseth

Add a Memory
Catherine Loraine Dunseth Obituary
Catherine Loraine Dunseth

Catherine Loraine Dunseth, 92, Cincinnati, OH, Thursday, February 20, 2020. Loving wife of the late Robert William Dunseth. Beloved mother of Robert L. (Linda) Dunseth, Kathy (Dave) Rizzo, Lisa (David) Hooper, Karen Mirus, Lori (Steve) Studt, Linda (Bill) Hausfeld, and Kim (John) Georgeton. Loving grandmother of fifteen and great-grandmother of nine. Visitation Thursday, Feb. 27, 4-6 p.m. Gilligan Funeral Homes, 3671 Warsaw Ave. Mass Friday, Feb. 28, 10:30 a.m. Old St. Mary's Church, 123 E. 13th St. Donations to Old St. Mary's Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -