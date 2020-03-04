|
|
Catherine M. Burr "Katy"
Hebron - 1939 - 2019
Catherine M. Burr, "Katy" age 80, of Hebron, KY and formerly of St. Louis County, MO, passed away from complications of Alzheimer's on December 14, 2019. Katy was born on October 9, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Floyd A. and Mary (Crighton) Reed. The family moved to Ames, IA, where she completed junior and senior high school and graduated from Iowa State University. Following her mother she majored in home economics. After receiving a failing grade in making cocoa, she changed to four minors in liberal arts. She was an avid flute and piccolo player. A member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, she remained close to her sorority sisters after college. She attended many Theta reunions in the United States and one in Ireland.
Katy followed her Aunt Margaret in choosing her life's profession as a librarian. She earned her Master's Degree from the Columbia University School of Library Science and won the Joseph Towne Wheeler Award for the outstanding student. In the decade after graduating from Columbia, she served as children's librarian in Quantico, VA, law librarian at the University of Iowa Law School, and Head Librarian of the New York City law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton, & Garrison. In 1970 She moved to St. Louis County, MO, to be Director of Libraries for the Parkway School District. After her marriage to Al Burr, she served as librarian at Clayton Woods Elementary school in the Parkway District and then at the Meramec Elementary school in the Clayton School District. During this time she earned a PhD from St. Louis University. Her dissertation on the history of the Missouri Association of School Librarians was published. She also served as President of the Association in 1981-82. She organized a local book club that met regularly.
Katy and Al traveled widely, to Europe, summers in Colorado, and to her ancestral home in Dundee, Scotland. In the 1990's they started Burr Educational Enterprises, providing workshops and motivational speeches for educators nationally and internationally. Retiring in 2001, she and Al moved to Hebron, KY to help raise their grandchildren. In 2014 they decided to contribute $25,000 to the Educators-Make-a-Difference Fund, which was created by Al and the Parkway Alumni Association to honor exceptional teachers in the Parkway School District. The contribution was made in 2019.
A lifelong Presbyterian, Katy played her flute in church, served as an Elder, co-chaired a Pastor Nominating Committee, and co-founded the Stephen Ministry in her church. Katy was a warm and happy person, friendly and optimistically engaged in life. These qualities were her contribution to those surrounding her, even when she was confined to a memory unit.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Albert L. Burr, and her sister, Mary Sue "Susie" Reed. She is survived by her brother Floyd D. "Buzz" Reed, her son David C. Murray and his wife Lori, grandchildren Alexander, Reed, Spenser, Noel, and Maxwell Murray, nephew Brandon D. Reed, many cousins, and her first husband, John S. Murray.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at Lakeside Presbyterian Church, 2690 Dixie Highway, Lakeside Park, KY 41017.
A second memorial for Catherine M. Burr and Mary Sue "Susie" Reed will be held May 30 at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave., St. Louis, MO 63119.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online or by mail to the Educators Make-a-Difference Fund of the Parkway Alumni Association, 455 N. Woods Mill Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020