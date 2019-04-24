Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese Church
11 Temple Place (Southgate)
Catherine M. (Yeager) Faulkner-Gold


Catherine M. (Yeager) Faulkner-Gold Obituary
Wilder - Catherine M. (nee Yeager) Faulkner- Gold , 95, of Wilder, KY, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. Charles Community. Catherine was a member of St. Therese Church and their Alter Society. She was a Director and Secretary with Monmouth Federal Savings and Loan. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Eldred Faulkner and Richard Gold, parents, George and Margaret (nee Meyer) Yeager, brothers, George Jr., Vincent, Kenneth, Clifford and Dennis Yeager, sister, Gayola Arthur, step-son, Richard Gold and step-daughter, Cathy Janeway. Catherine is survived by her brothers, Richard (Jean) Yeager and Ronald (Mary Lee) Yeager, sister, Dolores (Paul) Gosney, stepchildren, Mike (Stephanie) Faulkner, Robert Gold, MaryRuth (Tony) Gerstner, and Jane Gold, 5 Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass on Saturday (April 27) at St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place (Southgate), at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Clarence Heitzman officiating. Memorials are suggested to St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071, St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017 or St. Charles Community, 600 Farrell Drive, Covington, KY 41011. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019
