Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St Aloysius Gonzaga Church
4366 Bridgetown Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Martin


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Catherine Martin Obituary
Catherine Martin

Cincinnati - Martin, Catherine E (nee Tewes) Beloved mother of Janet Martin-Rush, Connie (Chris) Holtkamp, Mary (Dave) Hummel, Rich (Kim) Martin, Katie (Jeff) Barkley and Jeff Martin. Loving grandmother of 17 and great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Mildred Mergenthal and the late Albert and William Tewes. Long time friend of Ward Hobbs. Died Thursday February 21, 2019 at the age of 77. Visitation Tuesday February 26, 2019 from 8:30-9:30AM at Meyer Geiser Funeral Home 4989 Glenway Ave. (across from Covedale Theater) Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. Mass of Christian burial 10:00AM at St Aloysius Gonzaga Church 4366 Bridgetown Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Remembrances may be made to P.O. Box 758517 Topeka Kansas 66675-8517 or Wolf Creek Habitat 14099 Wolf Creek Rd. Brookville, IN 47012. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now