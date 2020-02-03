|
|
Catherine Wiley
Cincinnati - Cherished by special daughter Lorraine S. Grayson, loving grandmother of LaWanda Kenny and Yolanda White; a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and a community of friends. Departed Jan. 31, 2020. The Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church will host visitation at 9 a.m., followed by 10 a.m. funeral service Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Interment, Union Baptist Cemetery. Renfro Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020