1/1
Cathryn Lee Fugazzi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathryn Lee Fugazzi

Florence - Cathryn Lee Fugazzi, age 52, of Florence passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Beloved wife of Leonard "Lenny" Carboina of Florence and dear mother of Chelsey Fugazzi of Florence and Alex Mohring of Hamilton, Ohio. Step-mother of Vincent Carboina. Loving grandmother of Ella Lombardi, Rosalie Lombardi, Clara Frank and Aiden Mohring. Loving daughter of Joseph and Verna Fugazzi. Sister of Joseph (Julie) Fugazzi, Carolyn (Ron) Fugazzi, Amy Fugazzi, James (Susan) Fugazzi and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation 1 - 3pm, with private funeral services to follow, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at SWINDLER AND CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, INDEPENDENCE. Burial in St Cecilia Cemetery, Independence.

For online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com.

Face masks and social distancing required.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Inc
5245 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
(859) 356-9565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved