Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph Chapel
Sister Cathy Ann Cahur S.c.

Sister Cathy Ann Cahur S.c. Obituary
Sister Cathy Ann Cahur, S.C.

Mt. Saint Joseph - Sister Cathy Ann Cahur, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of Sally Cahur, Phyllis Timco and the late Nancy Samhric. Survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Departed Sunday, September 22, 2019 in San Francisco, CA at the age of 82. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in the Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph on Thursday, October 17 from 1:30 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3 pm in the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial of cremains will follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at:

GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 16, 2019
