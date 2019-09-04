Services
GUMP HOLT FUNERAL HOME
3440 GLENMORE AVE
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-0690
Inurnment
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:45 AM
Bridgetown Cemetery
4337 Harrison Ave
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
5261 Foley Rd
Cathy Hunt

Cathy Hunt

Delhi Township - Cathy L. Hunt (nee Peters), 62, Aug. 23, 2019. Devoted mother of Jamie Clauss (Adam) & Brandon Hunt, loving grammy of Isaac Clauss, beloved daughter of the late Robert "Pete" Peters & the late Joan (nee Schuch) Peters Donnellon (the late Jerome "Jerry" Donnellon), dear sister of Laurie Emge (Tom) & Gary Peters (Sheri). Also survived by precious nieces & a nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews, her Shiloh UMC family & many dear friends. Cathy grew up attending Pilgrim UCC. She made her career in accounting, graduating from Georgetown College and ending her career at Church of the Redeemer. Cathy's lifelong passion was music. She was a long-time member of the Shiloh Choir and also served with the youth group. She enjoyed jewelry-making, puzzles, and her local library. Friends are invited to join the family on Sat., Sept. 7, 10:45 AM at Bridgetown Cemetery (4337 Harrison Ave) for the inurnment & at 12:00 PM at Shiloh United Methodist Church (5261 Foley Rd) for a memorial service followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Incline Missional Community, 704 Elberon, Cinti. 45205. www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019
