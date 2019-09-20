|
|
Cathy Samad
Burlington - Catherine "Cathy" A. Samad, 63, of Burlington, KY passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Cathy was born on October 2, 1955 to the late Alfred and Patsy Poole. Cathy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and raising her family was her pride and joy. She loved supporting her kids in their athletic and academic endeavors, whether it was being the team mom, or just a cheerleader on the sidelines, she was always there for her kids. Once the grandchildren were born, her passionate support continued on for them, she tried to never miss a game, or event. After her children were in school and her duties as a homemaker were over, Cathy started working as a Secretary for Conner Middle School. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, but her family was always her number one priority. Her husband, Mark Samad preceded her in death. Cathy is survived by her loving children: Sara (Jeff) Coppage, Bill (Valerie) Samad, Ben Samad, Beth (Michael) Craver, Brian Samad, and Jake Samad, her 17 beloved grandchildren, and her dear siblings: Tom Poole and Patti Poole. A visitation will be held for Cathy on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10am until 12pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 12pm at the Church. Burial will be held following the Mass at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY. Memorial contributions can be made in Cathy's honor to the Conner High School Athletic Boosters at 3310 COUGAR PATH, HEBRON, KY 41048-9642. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019