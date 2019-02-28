Services
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
(513) 742-3600
Cawthorn Miree Sr.


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Cawthorn Miree Sr. Obituary
Cawthorn Miree Sr.

Fairfield - The family celebrates the life of Cawthorn Miree Sr., age 83, who passed on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Fairfield. He was a devoted husband of Henrietta Miree; loving father of David, Christopher, Lisa Luke, and the late Cawthorn Miree Jr.; dear brother of Spencer, Mozelle Jr., Daniel Miree, Willa Russell, Mary Staples, Harriet Rowe, Annie Malveau and the late Dorothy Williams; also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11:00am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home, 11400 Winton Rd. Visitation 10-11am. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. Please view and sign his registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019
