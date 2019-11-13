Resources
Cecelia Mary Holm (Campbell), 88, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 in Cincinnati.

She was born on August 8, 1931, in New Haven, CT, to the late Louise Moore Crane and John Walter Campbell. As an army brat she moved across the country, living in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Arizona, before settling in Covina, California after her father's retirement. A graduate of Covina High and UCLA, she moved to Chicago and became director of activities at Erie Neighborhood House. She married Rev. Duane Holm and they served a church in Glasgow, Scotland for several years before returning to Chicago and ultimately moving to Cincinnati in 1968. Cecelia was passionate about Cincinnati and her friends and neighbors in Kennedy Heights. She taught at and eventually directed the Kennedy Heights Montessori Center from the mid-1970s - mid-1990s.

She is survived by her husband, Duane Holm; her three children and their spouses, Kirsten Holm, Alison Holm, Susanna (Lynn Neal) Holm; three grandchildren, Adam (Priscilla) Johnston, Andrew (Kait) Johnston, Hope Johnston-Holm; and two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Sam Johnston.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, with Pastor Ebenezer Yebuah officiating at Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Church, 6312 Kennedy Ave., Cincinnati. The service begins at 1pm, with light refreshments to follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cecelia's memory to the Kennedy Heights Montessori Center.

Special online condolences for family and friends may be expressed at http://www.jcbattleandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
