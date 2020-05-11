Cecil Edward Johnson
Cecil Edward Johnson

Taylor Mill - Cecil Edward Johnson, age 73, a resident of Taylor Mill, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Mercy Anderson Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. Retired truck driver for Cincinnati Steeltree Company and a navy veteran.

Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Viola Rowe Johnson. He is survived by wife, Thelma Jean Deaton Johnson, Taylor Mill, KY. daughters, Melanie (Jimmy) Johnson, Cincinnati, OH, Lola (Allan) Stratton, Covington, KY, Patty Roberts, Newport, KY. son, Ralph (Tracy) Bowling, Covington, KY. sisters, Deanna Newton, Cincinnati, OH. Barbara Ridge and Beverly Manchester, Kokoma, IN. brother, Sam (Kim) Johnson, Dayton, KY. 8-grandchildren and 7-great grandchildren.

Celebraton of Life will be held at later date. Allison & Rose Funeral Home Taylor Mill, KY serving the family. (One time Tuesday Ky Enquirer Only)




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
