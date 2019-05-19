|
|
Cecil R. Taylor
Walton, KY - Cecil R. Taylor, age 73, of Walton, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his home. He was born the son of the late Trent and Victoria (Eldridge) Taylor on June 3, 1945 in Pathfork, KY. Cecil worked until his retirement as an assembler for General Motors. Cecil's passion was farming. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Eugene Taylor, Robert Habern, Harry Taylor, Carolyn Baker, and Margie Howard. Cecil is survived by his loving wife, Betty (Slusher) Taylor; three children, Teresa Taylor Lanigan of Union, Jason (Missy) Taylor of Dry Ridge, and Sherri Taylor of Florence; five grandchildren, Tiffany Lanigan, Vanessa Begley, Brittany Lanigan, Trent Taylor, and Lara Taylor; and six siblings, Brenda Taylor of Speedwell, TN, Doris Snelling of Hulen, KY, Rachel Kidd Taylor of Hamilton,OH, Sammy Taylor of Pine Knot, KY, Imogene "Betty" Tibbetts of Indianapolis, IN, and Willard Taylor of Illinois. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until time of service at 2:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 N Main St, Walton, KY 41094. Burial will follow at the family's private cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the family for a memorial in Cecil's name, c/o Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. For directions, to order flowers, or leave a condolence message for the family or to view the Celebration of Life video tribute, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019