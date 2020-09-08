1/1
Dent - Cesare "Jerry" Briccio, beloved husband of Mary Ostendorf Briccio for 61 years, loving father of Denise (Mark) Kreyenhagen, David Briccio and Ann (Steven) Kuhn, grandfather of Zachary Kuhn, uncle of 2 and great uncle of 5, foster child of the late Alba and Joseph Contadino. USMC Veteran. Retired Driver for Preston Trucking. Member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. Died, Monday, September 7, 2020 age 82. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Friday, 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Funeral Mass, 1:15 PM, St William Church, Price Hill. Social distancing and masks are required in the funeral home and church. Burial will military honors will follow in New St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati (45242). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
