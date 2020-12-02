1/1
Dr. Chad A. Millay Dmd
Hebron - Dr. Chad A. Millay DMD, 49, passed away November 22, 2020, in Las Vegas NV. Chad was the owner/operator of Millay Dentistry for over 20 years. Dr. Millay graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry in 1996 and completed his undergraduate at Thomas More College in 1993. He was a member of the American Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry and, the American Academy of Systemic Health. When not working he loved to play golf and spend time with his family. Preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Keith J. Millay and, parents Lawrence, and Rachel Millay (nee Dean). Survivors include his wife Lisa Millay (nee Eickhoff), daughter Haley Millay, daughter Lilly Millay, brother Larry (Sue) Millay and, sister-in-law, Suzanne Millay. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at St Mary Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Memorial contributions can be made to Charity of Donors Choice. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




