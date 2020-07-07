Chad Jeanneret

Chad JeanneretFt. Mitchell - Chad Alan Jeanneret was born August 10, 1992 to Ron Jeanneret and Jewel Tammero-Serrano. He was preceded in death by his beautiful sister Brittani Frances Jeanneret, his cousin Gina Riccomini, his maternal grandmother, Jewell Charlotte Tammero, his Godfather and uncle Joseph Tammero and his paternal grandparents Leonard and Rose Jeanneret. He is survived by his son, Jaxon, his mother Jewel and "Pop" (Rico Serrano), his step brother, Nicholas Serrano and step sister Raquel Serrano, his father Ron and step mother, Lisa, his brothers Chris and Kyle Jeanneret, Eric Howe, Ashley Staple and Courtney Ready, his maternal grandfather, Stephen Tammero, as well as many loving aunts and uncles and dozens of awesome cousins and other family members.Chad had an incredible sense of humor and a fast, beautiful smile. He loved to laugh and loved making others laugh. He had a kind word for everyone he met and an uncanny ability to make you so glad you met him. He loved unconditionally and with all his heart. He never missed an opportunity to lend a helping hand to those less fortunate or to those in need. He was always grateful to God for each new day and for the people in it. He was especially grateful for his son, Jaxon, whom he loved dearly.Chad had no political leanings and considered himself a monarchist, stating "Christ is the King of all Kings".Visitation is Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of blessing at 11:00 am at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment St. John Cemetery.