1/1
Charlene (Stith) Blair-Combs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlene (Stith) Blair-Combs

Villa Hills - Charlene (Stith) Blair -Combs, 84 years of age, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Charlene was born in Cincinnati to the late William Ralph Stith and Adrienne Fairo Blades. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Maurice Blair and Robert "Sonny" Combs; and her brother, Donald William Stith. Charlene leaves behind her beloved son, David Blair (Debbie); daughters, Rhonda Stone and Carole Blair. She was the proud grandmother of Caroline and Elizabeth Blair. Charlene was a member of Burlington Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042.Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stithfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Burial
Highland Cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Service
12:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stith Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved