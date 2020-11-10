Charlene (Stith) Blair-Combs
Villa Hills - Charlene (Stith) Blair -Combs, 84 years of age, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Charlene was born in Cincinnati to the late William Ralph Stith and Adrienne Fairo Blades. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Maurice Blair and Robert "Sonny" Combs; and her brother, Donald William Stith. Charlene leaves behind her beloved son, David Blair (Debbie); daughters, Rhonda Stone and Carole Blair. She was the proud grandmother of Caroline and Elizabeth Blair. Charlene was a member of Burlington Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042.Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com