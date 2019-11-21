|
|
Charlene Edwina Hines
Covington - Charlene Edwina Hines, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born December 7, 1954, in Covington, Kentucky.
Visitation is from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Covington, 120 E. Ninth Street, Covington (41011). The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow at Mary E. Smith Cemetery, 1120 Martin Luther King Blvd., Elsmere, Kentucky 41018.
To leave condolences, please visit www.herbwalker.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019