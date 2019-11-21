Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Covington
120 E. Ninth Street
Covington, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Covington
120 E. Ninth Street
Covington, OH
Charlene Edwina Hines


1954 - 2019
Charlene Edwina Hines Obituary
Charlene Edwina Hines

Covington - Charlene Edwina Hines, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born December 7, 1954, in Covington, Kentucky.

Visitation is from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Covington, 120 E. Ninth Street, Covington (41011). The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 11:00 am.

Interment will follow at Mary E. Smith Cemetery, 1120 Martin Luther King Blvd., Elsmere, Kentucky 41018.

To leave condolences, please visit www.herbwalker.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
