Walton, KY - Charlene Marie "Mrs. G" Walden Garland, age 78, of Walton, KY, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, November 21, 2019. She was a co-owner of Mr. G's Pawnshop and Catering in Walton, KY and a member of the Eastern Star. Mrs. G had been a beautician in earlier years and was a wonderful cook. She loved spending time at the lake and cherished time spent with her family. Survivors include her husband (of 58 years), Bill "Mr. G." Garland; daughters, Jeannie McElroy (Daryl) and Jeannette Johnson (Gary); William Garland, Jr. (Angie); brother, Donald Walden; grandchildren, Charles, Andrew, Sarah, James, Garrett, and Jenna; and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 4 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Walton, KY. Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=6338473&fr_id=39300&pg=personal. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019