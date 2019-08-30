|
Charlene Perdue Case
Independence - Charlene Case, of Independence, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Cold Spring Transitional Care in Cold Spring, KY at the age of 81. She was born in Beatyville, KY on November 22, 1937; the daughter of the late Virgil and Kansas Perdue. Charlene worked as a homemaker and family was a very important part of her life. Her greatest joy came from spending time with them, especially her sisters and grandchildren. In her free time, Charlene often enjoyed line dancing at the Red Barn. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob Case; sister, Georgia Casey; and brothers, Jimmy Ashcraft, Zach Ashcraft, John Ashcraft, Edward Ashcraft and Rufford Ashcraft. Charlene is survived by her caring children, David (Debi) Case, Colleen (Tony) Bracke and Dwayne (Teri) Case; siblings, Mary Jamell and Charles Perdue; 10 grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends who will mourn her passing and continue to cherish the memories she shared with them. A visitation to celebrate Charlene's life will take place from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Torch Community Church, 6767 Hopeful Road, Florence, KY 41042. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 AM at the church. Pastor B.J. Sanders will officiate. Charlene will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Beyond Capernaum c/o Torch Community Church. For directions, to order flowers, leave a condolence message for the family, share a memory of Charlene or to view the Celebration of Life tribute video, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 30, 2019