Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
Newport, KY - Charlene A. (Stuttler) Trimnell, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington. She was a retired custodian with Newport Independent Schools. She was the daughter of the late Charles (Buddy) and Dorothy (Dot) Stuttler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lance Trimnell and brother, Michael Stuttler. She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Patti) and Scott (Kim) Trimnell; sisters, Linda Roesel and Sharon Stuttler; 10 grandchildren, Ashley (James) Moore, Nikki, Cody, Megan, Dustin (Patricia), Kelsey, Lindsey, Cameron, Carson and Ben Trimnell; 6 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and cousins. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 12 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York St., Newport. Funeral service following at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to or in the form of masses. Online condolences to dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2019
