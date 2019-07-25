|
|
Charles "Charlie" A. Johnson
Latonia - Charles "Charlie" A. Johnson, 85, of Latonia, KY passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Florence, KY. He was a Local 12 Union Representative as well as the secretary and treasurer. Charlie enjoyed cooking, art, painting and sitting on his front porch. He is survived by his daughters: Robyn Johnson Steele and Holly (Charles) Dickens; son: Charles (Patsy) Johnson; grandchildren: Brian, Michele, Zachary, Ernie, Trish, Charles, Rebecca, Julie, Ryan, Brooke, Stephanie and Cara, as well as numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorials are suggested to the at cancer.org/givehope. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 25 to July 26, 2019