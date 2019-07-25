Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. "Charlie" Johnson

Add a Memory
Charles A. "Charlie" Johnson Obituary
Charles "Charlie" A. Johnson

Latonia - Charles "Charlie" A. Johnson, 85, of Latonia, KY passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Florence, KY. He was a Local 12 Union Representative as well as the secretary and treasurer. Charlie enjoyed cooking, art, painting and sitting on his front porch. He is survived by his daughters: Robyn Johnson Steele and Holly (Charles) Dickens; son: Charles (Patsy) Johnson; grandchildren: Brian, Michele, Zachary, Ernie, Trish, Charles, Rebecca, Julie, Ryan, Brooke, Stephanie and Cara, as well as numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorials are suggested to the at cancer.org/givehope. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now