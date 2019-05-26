|
Charles A. Spreen
Cincinnati - Nov 9, 1938 - April 20, 2019
In my own words I am a husband, father, son, brother, friend, engineer, salesman, entrepreneur, soldier, and master fix it. I attended Sayler Park Elementary School and Western Hills High School playing in the band and on the golf team and graduating with the class of 1956. I played Semi-pro football and was on the 1957 Cincinnati Championship team.
I was educated at the Cincinnati Milling Machine Engineering School and, assisted by the GI Bill, at the University of Cincinnati majoring in industrial design and marketing. I am a veteran of the US Army Corps of Engineers serving at Fort Bragg during the Vietnam War and the Army Reserve Combat Engineers.
I was active in the Society of Manufacturing Engineers for many years in New Jersey and Arizona. I retired from Cincinnati Milacron having started as an apprentice and retiring as Southwestern US Area Manager. A few more years were spent in sales and management with Magna Machinery and AR-Tek Southwest before founding and operating Stone Graphics Works, Manufacturing Co. for the next 15 years. I am a 50+ year Scottish Rite 32 degree member of the Valley of Cincinnati.
I tenderly and temporarily leave the true love of my life, my wife of over 58 years, Sharon Simpson Spreen, and our daughter Stephanie and her husband Ross Henderson, MD, and our son Greg Spreen and his wife Jennifer. Also surviving are Sister, Nancy Spreen and extended relatives in Arizona, Cincinnati, and other US locations.
Remember me with your own big smile, a hardy laugh, a cup of good coffee, a cold beer, a plate of 3-way chili, a fast drive in your clean car, a pat on your dog's head, a salute to the American flag and especially a kiss for your spouse and each of your kids, watch a ball game, stay busy, make something, do something for others and listen to good music.
It's been my pleasure to have passed through this life touching a few of God's magnificent creatures. My family and friends will celebrate along with Masonic and Scottish Rite services and Military Honors at a special time and place.
It's been a great life. Stand At Ease. Charlie
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019