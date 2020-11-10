1/1
Charles Anthony (Tony) Freck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Anthony (Tony) Freck

Lewis Center, OH - Charles Anthony (Tony) Freck passed away in the company of his family at First & Main of Lewis Center in Lewis Center, OH on November 5, 2020, at the age of 84 after a 27-year battle with prostate cancer. Tony was born in Geneva, IL, on February 27, 1936, to Emily Carley Freck and Charles Augustus Freck, both deceased, and was preceded in death by his wife Harriet Freck in 2015. He is survived by his sisters, Carley "Bitsy" Bryson and Kay Holloway. Tony is lovingly remembered by his son, Dale Freck of Wilmington, DE (daughter-in-law Kris, grandchildren Justin and Allison), his daughter Lynn O'Donnell of Lewis Center, OH (son-in-law Tim, grandchildren Jake and Abby) and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45232 later this year.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the James Cancer Hospital Prostate Cancer Prevention and Therapy Fund (302024) of The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43221 or online at:

https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=302024.

Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.schoedinger.com/obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved