|
|
Charles B. Sasser
Hamilton - Sasser, Charles B., 84 of Hamilton, passed Friday, October 11, 2019.
Retired engineer at General Electric after 32 years of service. Devoted husband of late Wanda Joyce (Chaney) Sasser and Marjorie (Sellins) Sasser; loving father of Dennis Sasser, Karen Altenau, Pamela Sasser-Galvez, and the late Randall Sasser; stepfather to Kevin John Sellins and Shawna O'Neall-Dam; brother to Carl Sasser, Larry Sasser, Carolyn Rodeffer, and the late John Sasser; and grandfather to numerous.
Service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12 noon. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10AM to 12 noon. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17, 2019