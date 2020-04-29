Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
9:00 AM
drive-thru at St. Mary of the Assumption
begin on South Jefferson St. (near Southern States)
Alexandria, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Live streaming on St. Mary of the Assumption Facebook page
Alexandria - Charles P. "Charlie" Barbian, age 77, of Alexandria, KY, passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, Ky. Charlie was born and raised in Camp Springs, KY. He attended St. Joseph Camp Springs elementary and was a graduate of St. Mary High School, now Bishop Brossart. For the last 28 years, he has been a member of St. Mary of the Assumption parish in Alexandria. Charlie retired from Cincinnati Bell after 29 years of service and went on to work for Southern States Campbell Co-op for 10 years followed by assisting his brother Marvin raising fruits and vegetables on the family farm for the last 12 years. Charlie was "the nicest" guy you ever met. He had a passion for antique engines and farm related equipment, meticulously manicuring his yard and working on the family farm. He had a quest to continually learn something new on the internet, and perhaps pass his knowledge on to his adoring grandchildren. He loved watching his trees grow, and was the hardest worker you ever met. He loved woodwork, cleaning his vehicles, taking Sunday rides with his loving wife Mary Ann and watching his grandchildren play sports. Charlie is preceded in death by his father Joseph and Lillian (Krutzkamp) Barbian, his brother Albert, and sister Joann. Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Mary Ann (nee Greis) Barbian, sons Brian Barbian and Kevin (Michelle) Barbian, grandchildren Luke and Madeleine Barbian. Charlie is also survived by his brother Marvin and sisters Mary (Dave) McGrath, Donna (Dave) Riley, and Diane (Ron) Schuchter. A drive-thru rolling visitation will begin at 9:00 on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption, Alexandria. Please begin on South Jefferson St. (near Southern States) and come through the school and church parking lots, passing the closed casket at the church entrance, and exiting via East Main Street. NO ONE WILL BE ABLE TO GET OUT OF THEIR VEHICLES DURING THIS VISITATION. This will be followed by a private Christian mass at St. Mary at 10:00. Live streaming of the funeral mass will be available on St. Mary of the Assumption Facebook page. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Camp Springs Cemetery for immediate family only, due to the coronavirus restrictions. Memorials suggested to St. Mary Cultivating Legacy Capital Campaign, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 8246 E. Main St., Alexandria, KY 41001 or in the form of masses dedicated to Charlie Barbian. Alexandria Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
