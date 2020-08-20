Charles "Chuck" Bissinger
WWII Vet
BISSINGER, Charles "Chuck" age 93, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, beloved husband of the late Ellie Bissinger, loving companion of Sue Bardach, devoted father of Charles (Diane) Bissinger Jr. of Cincinnati, OH, Craig (Margie) Bissinger of Morristown, NJ, Julie (Larry) Geller of Bath, OH, dear brother of the late Ben Bissinger, Lawrence Bissinger Jr., and Frances Goldman, grandfather of Kelly (Matthew Porter) Bissinger, Charles "Chad" (Martha Aranda) Bissinger III, Joshua (Hillary), Scott, and Lindsey Bissinger, Heather (Chad) Clink and Natalie Geller, great grandfather of Jackson Porter, Sawyer, Holden and Parker Clink. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Heart Association
