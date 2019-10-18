|
Charles Buchanan
Charles Buchanan, born December 11, 1955, passed away October 16, 2019. Family of Charles will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a funeral service to follow on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM. Services are in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019