Charles "Butz" Burkhart
Charles "Butz" Burkhart beloved husband of the late Audrey (Nee: Zapf) Burkhart. Loving father of Diane (Roger) Morris, Michael (Joan), Don "Art" (Nina),Jim "Jay" (Joyce) and Kevin (Debbie) Burkhart. Devoted grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather to 13. Dear brother of Moe (Joan) Burkhart. Preceded in death by five siblings. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on November 12, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Visitation will be Thurs. Nov. 21st from 10:30 until 12:30 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thurs. Nov. 21st 1:00P.M. at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 4026 River Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, 45205.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019