Charles Collier
Union Township - Charles R. "Chuck" Collier, surrounded by his loving family, passed away peacefully at his residence on April 2, 2019 at the age of 88. Chuck was the loving husband of Virginia Collier (nee Visconti), beloved father of Ken Collier (Sharon) and Jill Snyder (Tim) and cherished grandfather of Carrie Deaton (Rich), Joe Collier (Ashley), Drew Snyder (Ashley) and Jake Snyder (Kelly) and great-grandfather of Rian Deaton. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Collier. Chuck honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, April 6 from 10 AM until 11 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Veronica Church, 4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Rd., Cincinnati 45244. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Chuck's name, to St. Veronica Church. www.ecnurre.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019