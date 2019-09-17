|
|
Charles "Robert" Crank
Erlanger - Charles "Robert" Crank, 58, passed away September 14 at Bridgepoint Nursing Home. He is preceded in death by his father Charlie Crank and step-father Wilgus Turner. Survived by his loving mother Arabelle Crank Turner, sister Dorothy (Ronald) Pettit, niece Sarah Monday and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19 from 11am until time of service at 1pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Burial to follow at Alexandria Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019